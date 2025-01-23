← Company Directory
1Password
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Greater Toronto Area

1Password Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area package at 1Password totals CA$145K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for 1Password's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
1Password
Software Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$145K
Level
Intermediate Software Developer
Base
CA$140K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$5.2K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at 1Password?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At 1Password, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at 1Password in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$251,270. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 1Password for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$139,714.

