← Company Directory
1Password
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Toronto Area

1Password Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area package at 1Password totals CA$124K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for 1Password's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
1Password
Senior Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$124K
Level
L3
Base
CA$124K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at 1Password?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.2K+ (sometimes CA$422K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At 1Password, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at 1Password in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$204,763. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 1Password for the Software Engineer role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$139,416.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for 1Password

Related Companies

  • Swimlane
  • Alert Logic
  • Security Compass
  • Cybereason
  • Workhuman
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources