1mg
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

1mg Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India package at 1mg totals ₹2.55M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for 1mg's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
1mg
Software Engineer
Gurgaon, HR, India
Total per year
₹2.55M
Level
Senior Software Engineer
Base
₹2.55M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at 1mg?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Contribute

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at 1mg in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,102,076. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 1mg for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in India is ₹2,547,628.

