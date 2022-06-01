1901 Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leidos, is a leading FedRAMP authorized managed service provider for public and private sectors delivering innovative IT solutions by leveraging our Enterprise IT Operations Center to provide 24x7 support of end users, complex IT infrastructure environments, and mission critical systems. We deliver cloud, cyber security, and enterprise-scale managed services to transition customers from traditional on-premise IT infrastructure and support models to hybrid cloud solutions that improve performance and reduce costs.Founded in 2009, we proudly support customers that span federal, state, and local governments, including law enforcement and criminal justice agencies, and commercial markets. Customers benefit from our 24×7 Cloud Factory with FedRAMP authorization, ISO9001 certification, and CMMI Level 3 appraisals.Headquartered in Reston, VA, 1901 Group has three offices in Virginia (Reston, Blacksburg, Abingdon), plus personnel in more than 26 locations across the United States. The 1901 Group family includes over 400 experts serving customers worldwide. We support a highly skilled workforce with a ratio of 2/1 technology certifications to engineers and have been recognized as one of Virginia’s Fantastic 50 fastest growing businesses.