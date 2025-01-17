← Company Directory
17LIVE
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Taiwan

17LIVE Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Taiwan

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Taiwan package at 17LIVE totals NT$1.21M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for 17LIVE's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
17LIVE
Software Engineer
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
Total per year
NT$1.21M
Level
IC2
Base
NT$1.21M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at 17LIVE?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at 17LIVE in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,550,175. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 17LIVE for the Backend Software Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$1,213,046.

Other Resources