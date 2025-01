174 Power Global is a leading solar energy company wholly owned by Hanwha Energy Corporation. Based in Irvine, California, the company specializes in developing utility-scale solar power plants across North America. Since its formation in 2017, it has signed nearly 2GW of power purchase agreements and has over 8GW of additional projects in the pipeline. In 2018, it was ranked as the top solar project development company in the US by Wood Mackenzie.