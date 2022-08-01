← Company Directory
113 Industries
Work Here? Claim Your Company

113 Industries Salaries

113 Industries's salary ranges from $27,811 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in China at the low-end to $111,001 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 113 Industries. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Sales
$111K
Software Engineer
$27.8K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at 113 Industries is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $111,001. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 113 Industries is $69,406.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for 113 Industries

Related Companies

  • LinkedIn
  • Tesla
  • Square
  • Facebook
  • Airbnb
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources