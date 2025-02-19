← Company Directory
10Pearls
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

10Pearls Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Pakistan package at 10Pearls totals PKR 4.58M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for 10Pearls's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/19/2025

Median Package
company icon
10Pearls
Software Engineer
Lahore, PB, Pakistan
Total per year
PKR 4.58M
Level
L3
Base
PKR 4.58M
Stock (/yr)
PKR 0
Bonus
PKR 0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at 10Pearls?

PKR 44.66M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Contribute

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at 10Pearls in Pakistan sits at a yearly total compensation of PKR 8,263,253. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 10Pearls for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Pakistan is PKR 4,577,830.

Other Resources