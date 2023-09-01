← Company Directory
1-800 Contacts
1-800 Contacts Salaries

1-800 Contacts's salary ranges from $70,350 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $116,500 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 1-800 Contacts. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $117K
Marketing
$70.4K
The highest paying role reported at 1-800 Contacts is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $116,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 1-800 Contacts is $93,425.

