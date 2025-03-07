19g618l2gwwp1w in  
Software Engineering Manager  

How much is realistic compensation to expect when switching from senior Manager role to Senior staff/principle engineer?

I'm currently a senior engineering manager, but I'm realizing my role is a lot of writing. I enjoy the planning bits and being able to contribute through meetings. But I do not enjoy the writing bit. 

If I switched back to IC role, what will decide how much compensation I can expect? Additionally, I have not coded in 6 years and I don't have too much of architect experience from a coding perspective will that matter? 
How can I decide if I should go back to senior staff or a principle engineer role? 
dev193729Software Engineer  
Hope you can get a good answer for this

