How much is realistic compensation to expect when switching from senior Manager role to Senior staff/principle engineer?

I'm currently a senior engineering manager, but I'm realizing my role is a lot of writing. I enjoy the planning bits and being able to contribute through meetings. But I do not enjoy the writing bit.





If I switched back to IC role, what will decide how much compensation I can expect? Additionally, I have not coded in 6 years and I don't have too much of architect experience from a coding perspective will that matter?

How can I decide if I should go back to senior staff or a principle engineer role?