Feels like I'm prepping more than actually working.
For context, I'm a PM looking to get into big tech.
Full-time job: 9–6.
Interview prep: 7–11. Mocking on weekends like it’s my side hustle.
At this point, interviewing feels like a second job that pays nothing.
There has to be a more efficient way to prep. Pleasehelp out a young PM still finding his way in this market.
chuuj615Product Manager at Amazon
One way to make it more efficient is to split prep into buckets, like have one day be metrics drills, one day product design, and another day behaviorals. Focus on quality reps, not hours, and recycle a core set of 6–8 strong STAR stories that you adapt rather than inventing new ones each time. Also, mock interviews with peers are higher ROI than solo grinding, since they surface gaps much faster.
