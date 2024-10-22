Dishant Patel in  
Software Engineer  

How much negotiation power do I have?

Offered
Base - 146K
Sign In - 36K 1st Year and 29K 2nd Year 
RSU - 375 Stocks
TC - 187K

Range
Base - 140K-155K
TC - 170K-220K

Everything is in CAD. Software Engineer L5 role in Vancouver, Canada
2
1736
grantData Scientist  
Do you have a second offer? Then in reality you have no negotiating power, especially if they have more than one qualified candidate.
1
dishant9397Software Engineer  
I am in team matching phase for the other company I was interviewing and I know their range which is more than Amazon but TC is less.

