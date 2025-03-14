Start-up vs comfortable Corporate

Poll

Hello all,





I am in the position of having to choose between two options:





Context about me:

- No debt

- Early 30s

- House paid off

- Family with kids

- ~€300k net worth





Option 1:

- local employment contract in eastern europe

- current employer, Public Corporate

- receiving €10k in stock per year

- TC in-hand (net) with equity: €85k per year

- top employee in team, viewed as leader, even though I am an IC.

- if I get laid off (even though it is very unlikely), I am eligible to receive 4-6x monthly salary (~€25k net)

- company is stable, having a very large cash stash and marketable securities, making it a safe company to be in bad financial markets.

- next year 99% chance of promotion which brings in another 10-15% increase

- high tenure: >90%





Option 2:

- essential role as IC in start-up in Seed Round (<30 employees)

- B2B contract

- offer of €82k post-tax

- 20% bonus

- TC in-hand without equity: ~€100k

- equity would be a "significant part", even though the offer did not include real numbers. I am expecting 0.5-1.5%

- less job security because of B2B

- could see large upside from equity if exit is €100m+





What would you pick?



