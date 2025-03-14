Anomusso in
Start-up vs comfortable Corporate
Hello all,
I am in the position of having to choose between two options:
Context about me:
- No debt
- Early 30s
- House paid off
- Family with kids
- ~€300k net worth
Option 1:
- local employment contract in eastern europe
- current employer, Public Corporate
- receiving €10k in stock per year
- TC in-hand (net) with equity: €85k per year
- top employee in team, viewed as leader, even though I am an IC.
- if I get laid off (even though it is very unlikely), I am eligible to receive 4-6x monthly salary (~€25k net)
- company is stable, having a very large cash stash and marketable securities, making it a safe company to be in bad financial markets.
- next year 99% chance of promotion which brings in another 10-15% increase
- high tenure: >90%
Option 2:
- essential role as IC in start-up in Seed Round (<30 employees)
- B2B contract
- offer of €82k post-tax
- 20% bonus
- TC in-hand without equity: ~€100k
- equity would be a "significant part", even though the offer did not include real numbers. I am expecting 0.5-1.5%
- less job security because of B2B
- could see large upside from equity if exit is €100m+
What would you pick?
