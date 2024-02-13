jcpascua in
Product Management market
Hi all, I'm searching for a new opportunity as a Senior Product Manager (remote in Spain) and I'm noticed two things in the latest months: ▪️Huge amount of candidates by position. ▪️A decrease salary conditions worldwide 🌐. I'm studying 📖 a lot to shine in the interviews,but I'm not getting the expected results. Any tip/feedback/comment is always welcomed. 😊 Thanks
2
1878
Sort by:
ZTrope90Product Designer
PM market right now is tough, so I would just try to look for as much of an advantage or connections as you can.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,534