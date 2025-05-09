douda in
ProServ Intern AWS
Hello, I'm soon start my internship at AWS as a professionnal services intern , I would like to know if there are any EX interns (solutions architect OR ProServ intern) that has an idea about the projects that I'll be working on. Thank you in advance!
3
855
Sort by:
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer
Not a former ProServ intern myself, but I’ve seen a few posts on Reddit and heard from friends who interned there. From what they said, projects tend to vary a lot depending on the team you’re placed with. Some worked on internal tooling or automations, while others helped with customer-facing deliverables like migration plans or architecture docs for AWS services. Expect a mix of technical hands-on work and documentation or presentations.
2
ranchsauceBusiness Analyst
Can confirm what you’re saying. A friend of mine interned in ProServ and said they had a lot of exposure to customer use cases, but most of their actual work was building internal prototypes or supporting delivery teams behind the scenes. Good experience if you want to understand how AWS is used in the field.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
754,661