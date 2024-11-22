A G in
First Interview: Associate Software Engineer
I have my first interview scheduled for an associate role. What could/should I expect, prepare, and share?
Any and all insight is welcome. Thanks!
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Just be able to explain your projects, explain how you've contributed to various things, explain your thought process, etc. and you should be good. Tech interviews are much more about knowing what YOU have accomplished, moreso than just what you were responsible for.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Oh, and of course if they ask Leetcode questions, make sure you've practiced those. I imagine associate level will have fairly easy questions.
