gsf332 in
Policy uncertainty is making me rethink everything as an international student
I’m graduating soon and was seriously considering applying to grad school. But with all the recent talk about changes to visa and immigration policies, I’m starting to panic.
I feel like I should land a job ASAP just in case things shift again. But that means rushing into job applications, interview prep, and a shaky job market… all while not even sure if I’ll be able to stay long-term.
Anyone else feeling torn between “keep studying” and “get hired before things change”?
5
1945
Sort by:
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
While I'm not an international student or worker myself, the recent policy changes and everything have affected some of my closest friends and colleagues so I can totally understand what you're going through right now. If I were you, I'd heavily consider just doing both as much as you're able to. Of course, I'm realize I'm telling you to grind really hard, but considering your situation, that's the only real thing you have control over. You can't do anything about the policies, but you can try your best to both get a job and prep for grad school which would leave you in the best spot possible to have some type of backup plan.
1
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
In theory, I agree with this. But considering how much work this could end up being, I'd caveat it with one suggestion: just make sure you're taking care of yourself. I'm not sure how spiritual you might be OP, but recognizing that things are going to end up exactly how they were supposed to end up regardless of what's actually going on in the day-to-day might be helpful. Control what you can control and accept what you can't.
4
About
Public
Tech
Members
813,527