Policy uncertainty is making me rethink everything as an international student

I’m graduating soon and was seriously considering applying to grad school. But with all the recent talk about changes to visa and immigration policies, I’m starting to panic.





I feel like I should land a job ASAP just in case things shift again. But that means rushing into job applications, interview prep, and a shaky job market… all while not even sure if I’ll be able to stay long-term.





Anyone else feeling torn between “keep studying” and “get hired before things change”?



