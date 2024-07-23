boomshakalaka89 in
Interviewing at Attentive Mobile
Hi, I"m hoping to get some insight/ advice. I'm currently interviewing for the Client Strategy Manager postion at Attentive. Does anyone have any insights on what interview questions they will ask, or what they are looking for? I passed the phone screening and now I have a 30 mintute interview with the hiring manager.
They ask a lot of behavioral questions, so "tell me about a time..." etc. so I'd prepare good examples for that. Had a buddy who interviewed with them a while back and he had to do a presentation with the HM as well later on
Thank you!
