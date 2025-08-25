gsf332 in
Got Coinbase L6 final soon. Any advice on what to expect? (non-SWE)
This isn’t for an SWE role it’s for TPM. I cleared the phone screen and the second loop, and now the final round is coming up with behavioral + hypothetical system design.
I’ve heard their interviewers can push hard on product/infra tradeoffs. Any tips or frameworks that helped you stay structured and avoid going in circles under pressure?
TenuredGeek
For Coinbase TPM roles, the final round tends to stress-test how you think through ambiguous tradeoffs in real time. A solid framework is to start by clarifying scope (users, scale, success metrics), then outline 2–3 solution paths with pros/cons instead of jumping straight into one answer. When they push back, don’t treat it as “wrong answer." They’re usually probing how you defend priorities (cost vs. speed, infra reliability vs. feature velocity, etc.). Staying structured and explicitly stating assumptions goes a long way.
boulderingnerd
+1 to this. I’d add: practice saying “here are the tradeoffs, here’s why I’d choose X given the constraints” instead of over-explaining. They care more about clarity and prioritization than getting the “perfect” design.
