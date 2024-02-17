bigslam in
Moving to NYC soon, what companies to target?
My current total compensation is 163k, and I live in VA working remotely. My role is Sr Data Engineer ( unofficially Technical Lead ), do almost everything from a data platform perspective and recently started building internal tools using AI ML. What companies to target when in NY? I’m ambitious for my TC, but what should be realistic hike? 40%? Thanks!
alstein35
There are a ridiculous number of great companies here in tech. Check out Built in NYC and also feel free to reach out to me over on LinkedIn where I'm more active. https://www.linkedin.com/in/alanjstein/
