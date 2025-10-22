Help me with my journey to FAANG SDE 1

Poll

Ok so I am preparing a switch from service based to product based.





So my experience is like this : I have 3.5 years of QA experience(Service based) after which I got an intest in development so now I am a MERN stack + Python Gen AI Developer in the same company and I will be completing my 4 years this november (2025).





So my question is I just started practicing leetcode with Python now, can I apply for SDE 1 position in FAANG companies in India, as I have less development experience.





If yes then how to tackle the question "Why SDE1 with 4 years of experience"





If no then should I prepare System Desing too? or just tell the Hiring Manager that to degrade me to SDE1 ?





FYI : Level dosent matter to me..so I am ok with SDE 1 with a product based with 4 years of exp.