Help me with my journey to FAANG SDE 1

Ok so I am preparing a switch from service based to product based.


So my experience is like this : I have 3.5 years of QA experience(Service based) after which I got an intest in development so now I am a MERN stack + Python Gen AI Developer in the same company and I will be completing my 4 years this november (2025).


So my question is I just started practicing leetcode with Python now, can I apply for SDE 1 position in FAANG companies in India, as I have less development experience.


If yes then how to tackle the question "Why SDE1 with 4 years of experience"


If no then should I prepare System Desing too? or just tell the Hiring Manager that to degrade me to SDE1 ?


FYI : Level dosent matter to me..so I am ok with SDE 1 with a product based with 4 years of exp.

roy1141Software Engineer at Microsoft 
If your main goal is switching tracks, I'd say prioritize Leetcode + project polish over System Design for now. SDE1 interviews at FAANG India are usually DSA-heavy, with only light design questions. Once you’re consistently hitting medium-level problems, start applying. You’ll learn more from rejections and feedback loops than by waiting for the “perfect” prep point. The problem now though is actually getting interviews lol
