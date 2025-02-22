RAGEEdc in  
 

Poll

Graduating CS with imposter syndrome

I'm graduating with a CS degree in a few months (finally), and while I've built end-to-end projects, I feel like I've relied too much on resources, tools, and shortcuts to get things working rather than deeply learning.


For example, I can use APIs, I've built APIs but if you told me to spin one up from scratch without documentation, I'd struggle. I get high-level design and concepts, but actually coding things smoothly? Feels like I'm still fumbling. Im not an expert at any one language, nor am I an expert at any one framework.. ive just learned to work with whatever I need enough to build my projects. 


Is this how most junior devs feel? Does it get better with time? I know I've improved compared to a few months ago, but I still don't feel like I have the low-level knowledge I wish I did.



Select one

28 participants

2
947
Sort by:
JadogSoftware Engineer  
Juniors start as juniors for a reason. You're not expected to know it all. It takes time working in production systems to get a feel for solid design principles.

I started the same. I live and breathe side projects -- side projects year 1 vs now are very different. It's a journey, enjoy the ride :)
2

About

Public

Tech

Members

713,539