Intel San Jose vs Amazon Toronto

Which one is better in terms of career growth as SWE Intern? I'm uncertain because Amazon > Intel, but San Jose > Toronto.


Compensation and benefits are similar because of location, but the cost of living is definitely higher in Bay Area.

snakishSoftware Engineer  
Go for Amazon. Even with all the confusion and stuff right now, an offer in hand with the name alone will carry you through 2023-24 job hunt.
