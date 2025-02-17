Can't explain why I'm very stressed in the job and don't know what to do about it, suggestions?

I just took up a new job that has high working hours. I enjoy working long hours on the problems I love. But for some reason this place makes very stressed even though the problem being solved is what I love.





People seem open and receptive to feedback and say all the right things but it's extremely hard not to feel judged at times.

It's a start up like environment and 60ish work hours every week. Nothing I haven't done before, but something about this place stresses me out a lot. I've started stuttering even though I never used to. Urgency without a sense of thoughtfulness seems to be scaring me out a lot.





I am considering quitting but the market doesn't seem the best right now.





Wondering if anyone else felt similar. Any advice on how to navigate this situation would be helpful.