Expectations vs Reality of GovTech Roles?
I have seen many videos on YouTube sporting govtech roles as the high earning potential jobs make north of 150k for most positions, specifically cybersecurity analysts/engineers. Can anyone provide info into this landscape and bring some validity to these claims. And if true what key requirements are needed. Thank you for reading have a good day.
I was government for 16 years then went to tech and more than doubled my salary ($150k to $330k). Went back to government after a year making $168k. More fulfilling work. Less stress. Less uncertainty.
