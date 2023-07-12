misterpersonal in
HackerRank and hackerjob
Been asked to do these assessments for a job and wanted to understand how they work. Are we expected to code on the fly or do they allow you to use resources such as Google ?
1
752
madscienceSoftware Engineer
If it's a take home or online assessment, you should be able to use Google and stuff but if it's a livecoding interview, then you usually aren't allowed to use resources like that. Definitely would suggest confirming with your recruiter
1
