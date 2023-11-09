Rahul Mora in  
Computer Science at University of Florida 

Need referal for Meta

Hello everyone, 


I hope this message finds you well. I'm currently exploring opportunities and am keen on applying for a Software Engineer position at Meta. With three years of experience as an SWE-II at JP Morgan Chase and a solid foundation in Data Structures and algorithms, I believe I can bring valuable skills to the team.


In addition to my industry experience, I have also served as a research assistant under several professors at the university. Despite applying to numerous companies, I haven't received responses, so I'm reaching out for a potential referral.


If you or anyone in your network is associated with Meta and could provide a referral, I would greatly appreciate it. I'm committed to delivering my best and ensuring that your trust in me is well-placed.


Thank you in advance for considering my request.

patientgoonerSoftware Engineer  
Sorry unrelated to your request, but I'd like to answer you a question: does JPMC consider referrals for SWEs?
imfromeastblueComputer Science  
Yes they do

