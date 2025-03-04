What is a “soft offer”?

I completed the final round of interviews at JPMC a little over a week ago towards the end of the week. I received an email from the recruiter on the following Monday stating something along the lines of "thank you for interviewing with us. I will be in touch with more detail in the near future, your overall feedback was positive indicating a soft offer". I've never heard this term before. I thanked the recruiter, expressed gratitude, and mentioned I'd keep an eye on my email.





I got an email shortly after from their application platform stating they didn't have a role immediately available. I'm confused because the role was open when I was asked to take the interview. Does it mean I'm just waiting for someone to quit and I'd be offered a job? If so, why over hire? It feels strange to me. I don't know if I should preemptively reach out to the recruiter or if I should assume they're preparing backfills for employees who don't want to RTO as it started this month