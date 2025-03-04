programmingnoob in
What is a “soft offer”?
I completed the final round of interviews at JPMC a little over a week ago towards the end of the week. I received an email from the recruiter on the following Monday stating something along the lines of "thank you for interviewing with us. I will be in touch with more detail in the near future, your overall feedback was positive indicating a soft offer". I've never heard this term before. I thanked the recruiter, expressed gratitude, and mentioned I'd keep an eye on my email.
I got an email shortly after from their application platform stating they didn't have a role immediately available. I'm confused because the role was open when I was asked to take the interview. Does it mean I'm just waiting for someone to quit and I'd be offered a job? If so, why over hire? It feels strange to me. I don't know if I should preemptively reach out to the recruiter or if I should assume they're preparing backfills for employees who don't want to RTO as it started this month
19g6vl27t5iwlUser Experience (UX) a day ago
This sounds fishy to me, sounds like they either don’t have immediately position yet which means they posted a fake job and the whole process you went to was just for them to have job pipeline. This is bad intention and tells you the company style you can not trust. Or the company have a better candidate who they waiting for their response, if they rejected the offer then they may considering you later, so you actually don’t have the official offer yet . The email without official offer and compensation details means you don’t have the offer yet. I would plan another interview and move forward your job hunting process instead. The company seems don’t respect applicants and not be honest, it also means this company can layoff you with the same intention, there is no real connect and trust there ,
programmingnoobSoftware Engineer a day ago
I was thinking maybe a better candidate. When I went to the interview, it was like 5 or 6 different interviewees there as well and it seemed their interviews were every week based on previous emails (I was asked if I wanted to interview x day this week or next week). I also find it a little disrespectful of my time, but I wasn’t sure if it was entitled to feel that way
