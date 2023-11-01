zowack in  
Product Manager  

Its been brutal 3 months – Searching PM roles

I have 15 years of product experience, 5+ years in managing teams, led $$ revenue P&L and built scalable products for two public companies.


I have been applying to lot of jobs either ad Product Lead, VP, Director, Sr.Director – nothing. I'm really getting negative thoughts.


Is it me or the market is bad currently? If so, when do you think people we start hiring more?

KrishRProduct Manager  
Product lead vs VP is like fresher vs Director. I’m trying to highlight the gap in the levels you are applying to.
You’re better off focusing on product market fit and tailoring your resume appropriately.
Target the companies that suit your experience and use referrals to get a leg up on the application process.
Good luck.
