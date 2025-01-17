Trump saves TikTok?

TikTok ban is still set to come in this Sunday, but Trump has mentioned wanting the Supreme Court to hold off on their decision until Trump is in office.





Trump has previously been in support of the ban, but has since flip flopped on the matter. Do y'all think he'll end up saving our brainrot heaven?





Also, any US-based ByteDance SWEs here? I'm so curious as to what's going on for you guys lol.





https://www.cnbc.com/2025/01/17/supreme-court-rules-to-uphold-tiktok-ban.html