ramenenjoyer in  
Software Engineer  

Trump saves TikTok?

TikTok ban is still set to come in this Sunday, but Trump has mentioned wanting the Supreme Court to hold off on their decision until Trump is in office.


Trump has previously been in support of the ban, but has since flip flopped on the matter. Do y'all think he'll end up saving our brainrot heaven?


Also, any US-based ByteDance SWEs here? I'm so curious as to what's going on for you guys lol.


https://www.cnbc.com/2025/01/17/supreme-court-rules-to-uphold-tiktok-ban.html

Supreme Court upholds TikTok ban, but Trump might offer lifeline

Although President-elect Donald Trump could choose to not enforce the law, it's unclear whether third-party internet service providers will support the app.

boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer  
TikTok singlehandedly caused me to ALMOST flunk out of college 😭😭 I hope it gets banned lmao
22
ppgodSoftware Engineer 5 hours ago
But isn’t that your fault?

