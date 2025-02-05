Why do I fail in Python coding interveiw

I am an unemployed Software QA engineer, who have worked on backend API testing using Python scripting and other automation software(backend). I have had many interviews where python coding was part of it. Most of the time I could not complete the coding part due to different problems each time. I prepare, but every time I am perplexed with new set of coding questions and cannot complete. I have practiced enough but still fail.





Any suggestions to ace the coding interview?

thanks