fremontman  
Testing (SDET)  

Why do I fail in Python coding interveiw

I am an unemployed Software QA engineer, who have worked on backend API testing using Python scripting and other automation software(backend). I have had many interviews where python coding was part of it. Most of the time I could not complete the coding part due to different problems each time. I prepare, but every time I am perplexed with new set of coding questions and cannot complete. I have practiced enough but still fail.


Any suggestions to ace the coding interview?

thanks

5
1638
CobNnn123Software Engineer  
It is never easy to develop something under pressure and being watched over. You can get really nervous even with all the experience. In my experience I had to do a FIFO from scratch for Airbnb I couldn’t finish on time. After the call ended I start again from scratch finish it in 15 mins what I couldn’t in an hour.

Try practicing coding while people watch and ask question I think it is just practice
3
fremontman  
Thanks. I experienced the same thing. Offlline, I worked on the same problem without any pressure, I was able to complete but with some struggle and referencing.

