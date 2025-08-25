What am I doing wrong?

I have recently applied for over 200 openings with no success. Not a single company gave me a chance to interview. I have decent system design skills and DSA knowledge. I have 7 years experience with .Net Tech Stack with most of my work involving building small functionalities and operational support. Some highlights would be building transactional analytics where other teams leveraged data to build dashboards, Migration from legacy system to microservices, reduction of infra costs and DB optimisations for reduction in latency and CPU utilization, support events onsite for tech support and execution as my team is building conference systems. I worked with c# but I am willing to take up new languages as per the requirements. Can someone please help me understand why I am unable to land any interviews? FYI all my applications were sent via LinkedIn and none via referrals.