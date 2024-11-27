azureaws in  
Solution Architect  

AWS Offer evaluation

Hello Professionals,

I need some assistance with evaluating an offer for an L5 - Technical Account Manager role at AWS.

Location: Dallas, TX 

Base: $177k
SignOn: $48k / $35k
RSUs: 540 for 4 years. 


Please suggest where I could negotiate! Recruiter says base in at its max and is non-negotiable. 

sarchaiSolution Architect  
The comp band seems wild for Dallas. Not at amazon but other companies I’ve been at have had Dallas at tier 3/4 (80% NY/SF). I’m inclined to believe this is top of band.
1

