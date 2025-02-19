Self-confidence level -3000

I was a lead at a company where I worked for 3 years and I was laid off in October. I have been in the industry 10 years now.





I have worked in a bunch of different companies and industries. Specialized in mobile and design systems.





On the side, I have been building websites for 6 years. Learned React Native and feel comfortable building apps and have already done a few just didn't publish them because I didn't believe in the idea that would be valuable.





Currently building a product with Nextjs and Supabase that I validated the idea of.





However, because I'm new in the Netherlands and my paperwork relies on a job here. Worked with mentors and companies to refine my story, resume, and portfolio. I was always really confident with my experience and skillset.





So, last 5 months I got rejection after rejection. Even when I submited my resume for senior positions, I get automated rejections from ATSs. I have done a few interviews and came to offer stages, however they went with another candidate.





I applied to a facilitator as an entrepreneur, I got a response saying I needed to refine my skill set.





Because of laws here, I have a month left, otherwise I have to leave the country.





On linkedin all I see ux designers are looking for a job. Job market is terrible at the moment and I am extremely tired of the search.





Does anybody have any suggestions?