How long did it take you to feel like you knew what you were doing?
I've been a SWE for about 3 years now and I still feel lost at work in some ways.
I'm objectively better at my job now after these few years, but I think I was hoping I'd feel a bit more confident in my ability to solve problems on my own.
I know that in the grand scheme of things I'm still a newbie with only 3 YOE, but when did you all start feeling like you knew what you were doing?
Common patterns emerged between the two as well, so you begin to realize there's a handful of tools that do basically the same things at each company, so you begin to orient yourself around figuring out what those are, how to get answers, etc.