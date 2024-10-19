ramenenjoyer in  
Software Engineer  

Poll

How long did it take you to feel like you knew what you were doing?

I've been a SWE for about 3 years now and I still feel lost at work in some ways.


I'm objectively better at my job now after these few years, but I think I was hoping I'd feel a bit more confident in my ability to solve problems on my own.


I know that in the grand scheme of things I'm still a newbie with only 3 YOE, but when did you all start feeling like you knew what you were doing?

Closed

492 participants

18
5670
Sort by:
facebooksupersuserSoftware Engineer  
I think after my first job change is where the real growth came. When you're green, you only have exposure to how one team/org does things. The second job exposed me to a bunch of new tools/tech I had to get up to speed with fast, coupled with a completely different work culture. Contrasting the two and seeing what worked and didn't work from both was eye opening. After a couple years at my second job, I had begun to form my own opinions and formed some good "muscle memory".

Common patterns emerged between the two as well, so you begin to realize there's a handful of tools that do basically the same things at each company, so you begin to orient yourself around figuring out what those are, how to get answers, etc.
10

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,595