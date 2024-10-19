How long did it take you to feel like you knew what you were doing?

Poll

I've been a SWE for about 3 years now and I still feel lost at work in some ways.





I'm objectively better at my job now after these few years, but I think I was hoping I'd feel a bit more confident in my ability to solve problems on my own.





I know that in the grand scheme of things I'm still a newbie with only 3 YOE, but when did you all start feeling like you knew what you were doing?