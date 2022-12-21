madscience in
AI-Generated Art vs Human Artists
Saw this article about AI-generated art causing issues for artists and they plan to protest on ArtStation for it.
With the recent popularity of chatgpt, AI seems to be crazier than ever. I know we're all tech literate people, but discerning between real and ai-generated art, writing, etc. seems like it's going to be close to impossible in the future.
What's everyone's thoughts on this?
I studied art as an undergrad. There's this famous saying, ironically attributed to many artists, that goes "good artists borrow, great artists steal." Where that quote misses the mark though, is that the "stealing" of ideas, where you draw inspiration from, is part of a mutually beneficial ecosystem. Artists benefit from mentors and from an active community that allows for the cross pollination of ideas. Pop artists like Warhol and Basquiat showed works together at the same shows, and there's a rich history of painters being friends with contemporaries. We say that artists belong to a certain movement because their work is part of a greater whole.
As far as I know, these companies creating AI art aren't engaging with artists, throwing together art shows, or discussing where this fits in the practice of an artist.
Maybe their concerns are invalid because AI can be a tool that helps them come up with sketches, poses, and concepts for a piece they have in mind. But they might not know or understand that, and therefore see AI as a soulless Boogeyman trying to destroy human creativity. We can sit here and call them unreasonable, or we could extend an olive branch, learn a bit about their industry, and help them think of it as a tool instead of a competitor.
This is from a Fine Arts background. I studied the stuff your 5 year old could make and can't speak for commercial artists drafting concepts for movies or games.