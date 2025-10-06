AMD inks monster OpenAI chip pact

AMD will supply hundreds of thousands of AI accelerators to OpenAI in a multi‑year agreement that executives say could translate into tens of billions in annual revenue. The deal includes warrants that give OpenAI the option to buy up to roughly 10% of AMD if delivery and stock‑price milestones are met. The pact bolsters AMD as a credible alternative to Nvidia for AI infrastructure and calls for OpenAI to build a one‑gigawatt facility using AMD’s forthcoming MI450 chips starting in 2026. AMD shares jumped in premarket trading on the news.