Rippling calls Deel out for espionage?

Seems like Deel had some employees join Ripping to spy on customers defecting between the two. Then Rippling set up a trap to catch the employee spies and it worked! They basically tricked them into checking for some fake slack channels and they actually caught them lol.





Wild stuff, feels like the first time I've ever heard of something like this. What's y'all's take on the situation?





https://x.com/parkerconrad/status/1901615179718406276