Rippling calls Deel out for espionage?
Did you guys see this?
Seems like Deel had some employees join Ripping to spy on customers defecting between the two. Then Rippling set up a trap to catch the employee spies and it worked! They basically tricked them into checking for some fake slack channels and they actually caught them lol.
Wild stuff, feels like the first time I've ever heard of something like this. What's y'all's take on the situation?
chuuj615Product Manager
Interesting how they actually caught them, it's cool that they made sure 100% before making any accusations publically.
