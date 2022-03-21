19g6uky0gpi8v in
Peloton Software Engineering
I have a phone screen coming up with Peloton. Does anyone work there or have experience with engineeeing? How is work-life-balance, technical quality, culture etc.
Any tips for interviewing?
promenadeSoftware Engineer
WLB is good, but not as comfortable as some of the FAANG. Note that they were just fresh of some layoffs, but that said I've heard positive things about their culture, and that their growth is still projected to be quite strong. The founder, John Foley, has also done quite a few podcasts / interviews such as How I Built This, which could be good to check out.
