Any hope in the geospatial field or should I switch?
Was recently laid off as a geospatial analyst. I can't even list the career option on most of these apps because it's not an option. Anyways, I have no idea what the outlook of this industry is compared to others because I've never seen many job postings for it. I basically worked with mapping data and satellite imagery analysis.
I've been thinking of going into swe but specifically working with legacy stuff like Mainframes.
