TechGeek99 in
Rate my Google Interview Prep
I’ve been grinding Neetcode 150, Read new Alex Xu Coding Interview Pattern, and recently subscribed to LC premium for Google Most frequent problems on last 6 months.
I am Middle eastern, have 5 YOE, targeting Google EU for SWE III
Much appreciate the input
Thanks
viablethreadSoftware Engineer at Facebooka day ago
Looks like you're covering the right bases. I'd just say to add some mock interviews when you're able to.
