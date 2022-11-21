Advice needed from Remote Software Engineers

Hi guys,

I have been trying to look for a remote Software Engineering Job (FE / Full Stack). I have around 2 years of experience and I am from Pakistan.





Now, I understand that companies usually pay less for employees working from countries with a lower standard of living (even though it isn't exactly ethical or fair). My question is, what exactly would be the ratio and what is a normal average pay for a FE / Full Stack Engineer of around 2-3 years of experience in Europe/USA.