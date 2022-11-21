janiwtf in
Advice needed from Remote Software Engineers
Hi guys,
I have been trying to look for a remote Software Engineering Job (FE / Full Stack). I have around 2 years of experience and I am from Pakistan.
Now, I understand that companies usually pay less for employees working from countries with a lower standard of living (even though it isn't exactly ethical or fair). My question is, what exactly would be the ratio and what is a normal average pay for a FE / Full Stack Engineer of around 2-3 years of experience in Europe/USA.
bbagySoftware Engineer
You can compare salaries by level on the website. Just pick the companies you are interested or you can compare by location: https://www.levels.fyi/t/software-engineer/locations/pakistan
