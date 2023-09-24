Rajeev Ranjan in
Transition into Engineering Manager
I have 10 years of experience as a lead senior engineer in AI. Now wanted to transition into Engineering Manager. I have no opportunity to do this in my current org. So I am trying outside and its been 3 months. Applied everywhere but still not able to reach in screening for any company.
Can someone suggestsome tips ?
oldprogrammerSoftware Engineering Manager
Closely read the job descriptions of the roles you're applying to. Most likely, as EM roles, they want someone who has previously managed teams. This is because there are skills that new managers struggle with because they're the unenjoyable parts of the job (and possibly about to discover they actually do not want to be an EM at all). These tend to be things like managing performance (how did you get a poor performer to perform better or exit them, how do you help your team hit deadlines, how did you boost team-wide productivity, etc.). If you have been a Team Lead, then you're already checking off a lot of boxes (technical competency, general leadership). So make sure you're emphasizing your past leadership on your resume, and see if there's a way to (truthfully) tell the story of how you have managed a team through the hard parts by making the hard calls. You need to give some signals that you know what you're getting into and can do the job. The EM role is a hard one. You will feel pressure from both directions. For your team, you must represent them. But you must also represent the business interests of the company. Otherwise, I would say the easiest way to move into management roles is at your current company. Or make a move to a new company as a Team Lead, where that company is in a stage of growth and will have new EM opportunities opening up.
