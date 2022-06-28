telescope in
Questions to ask the company you're interviewing with
Pretty great article: https://posthog.com/blog/what-to-ask-in-interviews
What other questions would you ask?
6
614
Sort by:
HimcOf3Software Engineer
How do you have the guts to ask such a question like, "Do you have product market fit?" to the founders lol? That's rude, no?
2
telescopeSoftware Engineer
It's an important question, if it's off putting to the founders then they likely don't have it ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,368