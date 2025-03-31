Should I look for other companies or should I try to make it work?

I've been in my company for a year and a half, 4 years of experience as a software engineer. In my current team I don't do what I love since we're doing mostly frontend stuff and my focus has always been in backend, unfortunately my team doesn't have any backend work so to do so I'd need to change teams and department.

I've talked to my manager about this, and he was apparently fine with me changing teams, but it honestly feels like he's holding a grudge ever since and I feel he's being more passive-aggressive.

I'm also very unhappy now and not motivated at all, since the change of teams could happen in October at the earliest.





My company has a policy for mid level engineers (I am one of those) in which they have to be promoted to Senior within 3 years in the company, it is very competitive and I feel my manager is not pitching very well for my promotion since he's also not an experienced manager. My company also pays really good money, constantly above the market.





Given all this, I don't know what's the right move, I want to be patient and look long term but I'm also lacking motivation for these next months to come doing something I know I definitely don't wanna do.





Honestly the company seems great, people stay for long, they pay well and engineers in the department I want to move to are being rewarded and have really cool stuff to do. But I also think it's going to very extremely hard to pretend I'm motivated and do a good job during these months.





Am I being impulsive if I apply for some jobs?

Do you have some experience with these situations and how to handle them?





I'd appreciate any input! Thank you :D