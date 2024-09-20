Not getting calls/ Frustrated

Hi Folks,





Recently, I have purchased naukri paid services and it costed around 5000 Rs.





But, not getting calls as well as the services naukri provided is pethatic. They do scam.





I have nearly 3 years experience in the software development java springboot Microservices and I have applied for Senior software engineer .





Can anyone guide me what tricks works in naukri.com or linkedin to get calls atleast?



















