beastRk87 in
Not getting calls/ Frustrated
Hi Folks,
Recently, I have purchased naukri paid services and it costed around 5000 Rs.
But, not getting calls as well as the services naukri provided is pethatic. They do scam.
I have nearly 3 years experience in the software development java springboot Microservices and I have applied for Senior software engineer .
Can anyone guide me what tricks works in naukri.com or linkedin to get calls atleast?
beastRk87Software Engineer
Thanks for valuable suggestions 🙂
I took LinkedIn premium for 2 months. Two things that helped me are 1) When directly applying in LinkedIn, if the job posting has the option, with premium you can mark it as top choice. This is limited per month, so use only for openings you're most interested in. This got me response from recruiters. 2) The LinkedIn recommendations based on your saved n applied jobs is very good. It helped me find 3 job openings that I otherwise wasn't aware of which led to interview, 2 of which led to an offer.
Finally, LinkedIn gave me a free 12 month Perplexity Pro subscription for being a premium member (this was early this year) which more than covers premium membership that I paid for. Good luck with your job search.