Im curious to know about the world of working for startups and what people have experienced there.
Im flooded by recruiters daily and currently looking but internally ive always been hesitant about jobs that seem more volatile/risky mainly due to not liking to job hop.
Is there someway i can parse all the recruiter jargon to get an idea of places that seem more established? Not terribly familiar with a lot of the terms they throw out there.
Hi! Here are some things to think about when evaluating startup jobs from my experience working with founders: - Size of team: "Startup" can be a very loose term so knowing what stage of startup you're dealing with is important. Early-stage versus a "scale-up" versus a Series C+ are totally different beasts. Not only will your comp be directly impacted, the type of roles available, career trajectory, and your overall wlb will be different. - Leadership: I think it's important to factor this in. It's especially risky early on when the team is small. Every decision can make or break the business. Of course, this is also related to how experienced the founders are and what skills they have. Figuring out where you fit might sway you one way or another. - Last thing I'll mention are the odds of failure. Sometimes, working at a startup is the perfect mix of experience to help you figure out what you want to do. When I worked with first time founders, many of the people who ended up leaving after some time credited their time at the startups because they got to wear many hats, fail in a somewhat forgiving environment, and made valuable contributions from day 1. It's very hard to get that at more established companies simply because so much has supposedly been figured out, mapped out, and implemented.
Ya its that last point that sparked my curiosity in the first place to potentially entertain these recruiters. I'm a lead now and get to make a good amount of decisions, but they're still within the confines of what the product owner wants and that's often pretty strict. I suppose i perceive the difference to be: contributing to something on a known path vs. contributing to something and having more say in its path.
