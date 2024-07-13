Varun Kukreti in
Which is best country in Europe to pursue PhD in CS considering post work opportunities as well.
Although most people suggest USA or Canada for PhD considering opportunities over there, however I am willing to pursue the same from some European Country. Which country provides good opportunities post PhD and also has good salary ranges as well.
maghadheera
Did my PhD ( computer vision) in Germany ten years ago with Marie Curie fellowship. Currently live in the Bay Area. Pursing a PhD in Germany and Europe is not useful given the societal resistance to foreigners. There is a glass ceiling to career. Compensation is abysmal by Silicon Valley standards.
