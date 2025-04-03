Breaking into ML as Senior

I'm senior software engineer in autonomous driving (C++, Python). I have a PhD in statistical signal estimation. I wanna jump on the bandwagon of ML/AI (fully realizing that despite it being a bandwagon, it has great future potential).





Recently transferred w/i my company to an ML team that has ZERO onboarding (and according amount of fiscal responsibility). The company is slow AF and so I see my chances of quickly gaining practical ML exp approaching zero.





Longing for greener pastures.





5YOE, current TC ~120k,

I have some background in classical ML (6 mo pre-dev project with SVMs from prev employer), took DL courses in olden days when TF ruled the land (Coursera, some practical apps in Udacity). Recently picked up PyTorch repos to try the learn it + read up on relevant transformer-related lit relevant for the current team I'm in.





What roles should I apply for? What's realistic? What are my chances? What can I do to improve my chances?





PS: AI said, targeting mid-senior ML Eng roles is realistic. Would be weird to go back to junior level just because I don't have as much industry ML experience.





Thoughts?