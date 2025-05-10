yessirski12 in
New Grad unable to land a job
I recently graduated from a decently prestigious university (Umich) with a strong academic background in computer science and over three internship experiences. Despite actively applying and consistently networking on LinkedIn, I’ve found it challenging to secure a new grad software engineering role. I’d really appreciate any advice or insights on how to strengthen my approach and increase my chances of landing an offer.
Actionable advice:
Get to 2-3 networking events a week. Make 1-2 connections, genuinely. Connect on LinkedIn
Build your project portfolio. Build your personal brand. Find paid gigs on Fiverr or Upwork to help make ends meet.
Contribute to open source, network that way, too.
Take care of yourself, and remember that the only failure is when you stop trying. You’ve got this!